Bloomington Police arrest 2 in connection to Virginia shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Norfolk, VA, as well as a relative who they claim was concealing him Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the area of Washington and Allins Street for a fireworks complaint.

While they were investigating they came across 29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter who provided officers with a false name. The officers learned Carpenter had warrants for his involvement in a shooting that happened in Norfolk on June 12.

Carpenter was arrested for obstructing justice, as well as several out-of-state warrants including aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carpenter’s relative, 64-year-old Catherine D. Lewis, was helping Carpenter hide his identity, and was arrested for obstructing justice and conceal/aiding a fugitive.

Carpenter and Lewis were both transported to the McLean County Jail, and police are waiting for extradition information to return Carpenter to Virginia.