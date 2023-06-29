BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident where gunshots were fired.

In a one-paragraph news release, the department said Keyonta Hunter of Bloomington was arrested on the single charge of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. It wasn’t clear if he has been formally charged by McLean County prosecutors.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Riley Drive for a report of gunshots. The release did not say how may shots were fired. No one was injured. An apartment building was struck by gunfire and suffered minor damage, said Officer Bryce Janssen of Bloomington Police Department.

Besides Hunter, a woman, Destinee Gaston, 20, was also arrested on possession of ammunition without a FOID card, a misdemeanor. She has since been released from the McLean County Jail.

No one was injured. An apartment building was struck by gunfire and suffered minor damage, said Officer Bryce Janssen of Bloomington Police Department.

Janssen said Hunter had live ammunition in his possession.