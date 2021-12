BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for your help in finding a teenager who vanished.

16-year-old Bryan Shaw, of Montgomery, Illinois, was reported missing in Bloomington on Tuesday.

Bryan is a black male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood and white Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where Bryan is, call Bloomington PD at 309-820-8888.