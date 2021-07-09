Bloomington Police ask residents to stop the fireworks

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fourth of July was nearly a week ago, but police in Bloomington have said many are still choosing to celebrate.

Bloomington officers said they are still receiving calls from residents about fireworks being shot off throughout the city, as well as complaints on social media.

Public Information Officer John Fermon said now that the holiday is over, the department will enforce illegal fireworks.

“Number one, we’d like everybody to just stop. Get them done and once they’re over with, don’t buy anymore or just don’t use them and wait ’til next year. Like I said, enforcement will pick up,” Fermon said.

Fermon said whether it’s the Fourth of July or the 9th of July, fireworks are illegal in Bloomington as well as Illinois.

“Any firework that explodes or blows up is illegal in Illinois, simple as that. We’re pretty lenient around the fourth, but pretty much if it’s not a snake or sparklers there’s no legality for them in Bloomington or the state,” Fermon said.

If caught using a firework, police can issue an ordinance violation ticket. Fermon said those come with a $100 penalty.