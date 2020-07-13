Bloomington Police asking community to help identify who passed out racist flyers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For people in a neighborhood near Oakland street, the Sunday morning stroll to the mailbox may have a come as a surprise. Twin Cities community members say they woke up to a ziplock bag on their doorstep, inside were papers containing what city officials call “hate speech”, the sender, the KKK.

“I think most people here are outraged just that they’re getting these items,” said Bloomington Police Department Spokesman, John Fermon. “Why would that be here in our community? Because this isn’t a community that has embraced a sort of hate speech like that.”

Many reported seeing racist flyers on their property, but Fermon says, it’s not the first time.

“Its not new to the area,” he said. “Just recently, there’s been more reports of it. I’ve actually seen these flyers before in the past 5 or 6 years.”

News of this reaching city officials, Mayor Tari Renner calling the act a step backward for the community saying, “it’s disappointing seeing this type of messaging”.

Vice President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, Carla Campbell-Jackson also chiming in, saying this is what many in America have been protesting this whole time.

“It’s indicative of our reality,” she said. “Some people may not think racism and discrimination are still prevalent in our community and in the world. By socializing this information, it helps people understand there are some deep rooted problems in America, and hopefully people are willing to take a powerful stand against it.”

Bloomington police are urging anyone with any information or ring camera footage to contact them as soon as possible.