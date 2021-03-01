Bloomington Police asking for help in locating a local teenager

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a teenager who disappeared over the weekend.

Kayla Mancuso-Light, 19, was reported missing on Sunday. She is described as 5’4, 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and camo jeans. The Bloomington Police Department did not provide a picture.

Police say she is possibly in crisis.

If anyone has any information about Mancuso-Light’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Bloomington P.D. at (309) 820-8888.