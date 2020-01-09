Bloomington Police block traffic for multiple crashes; roads since reopened

UPDATE: The BPD said all roads are now open.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Bloomington Police are asking drivers to find different routes due to two crashes Thursday morning.

The first happened after 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Ireland Grove Road at Towanda Barnes Road. Police are calling this crash a “major traffic accident” and say it’s unknown when the road will reopen.

Another happened on College Avenue near Northpoint School. Police say drivers in the area should detour to Empire Street.

