BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still searching for a suspect following a Friday night homicide in Bloomington.

Kanye Stowers, 17, of Peoria, became the City of Bloomington’s fifth homicide victim, a total that is the second-highest in the last decade. In 2018, nine people were killed in the city.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said Wednesday that the average age of the five homicide victims is 22 years old.

He said one death, let alone five, is of concern to the police department, but it takes everyone’s efforts in the community to curb the violence.

“Guns seem to be in circulation, our youth are getting their hands on guns more often than ever in the history of recent policing, so that continues to be a concern,” Simington said. “Gun owners make sure you put your guns away, and you lock them up because some of those guns in circulation are stolen, which provides other concerns to law enforcement.”



A March domestic incident turned double-murder is the only homicides case(s) police have nailed down a gunman. The gunman killed himself in that situation.

Simington said, however, the other three murders have yet to be solved and investigators are still talking with witnesses. He said if anyone knows something, contact police.