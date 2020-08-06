Bloomington Police Chief to retire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, City Manager Tim Gleason announced Police Chief Dan Donath will retire effective Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Gleason said on that day, Current Assistant Chief Greg Scott will serve as Interim Police Chief.

Donath started working at the Bloomington Police Department in 1994 serving a variety of roles. He became an assistant chief in 2018 before being promoted to police chief in 2019.

“It has been an honor to serve this community for over 26 years,” Donath said.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life and start to write the next. Police work is a very rewarding and very demanding profession. In retirement, I look forward to spending more time with family and focusing on those moments in life that you just can’t get back. I sincerely appreciate all the opportunities I have had at the Bloomington Police department to serve our great community.”

Gleason said he appreciates Donath’s many years of service and wishes him well in retirement.

“We have a strong Police department that I know can handle this period of transition. The community should have full confidence that public safety is a top priority for the City,” Gleason said.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected