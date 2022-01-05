Bloomington Police commit to less crashes, safer roadways in 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Police Department is committed to safer roadways in the city for 2022.

According to Chief Jamal Simington, one goal of the BPD is cutting down on traffic crashes by 10% in the City of Bloomington.

Currently, the city averages 1,828 traffic crash incidents, 272 injuries, and at least two deaths per year in road-related incidents. Simington said by reducing crashes by just even 10%, lives will be saved and injuries will be prevented.

Simington said residents can expect higher enforcement of traffic as well as educational materials being posted to the department’s social media pages, informing the public of the top traffic crash causers.

“[It’s] a combination of driving too fast for the conditions; not obeying the stop signs or stop lights, the traffic safety devices. Distracted driving is a secondary causation, if not primary in a lot of those crashes,” Simington said. “We find that those roadways that are more traveled, where traffic is more dense, certainly have a higher propensity for crashes.”

The top five traffic crash causes in Bloomington are as follows:

1. Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident / Too Fast for Conditions

2. Failing to Yield: Right-of-Way

3. Lack of Driver Skills / Knowledge / Experience

4. Following Too Closely

5. Disregarding Traffic Signals / Control Devices