Bloomington Police continue investigation of city’s 4th homicide in 2021; highest total since 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are continuing to investigate a Thursday night murder at a local apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Washington St. at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

On Friday morning, that man was identified as 30-year-old Geoffrey Rowry of Bloomington. Police said despite life-saving measures, Rowry died of his wounds Thursday night at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center, marking the city of Bloomington’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Rowry’s murder was the seventh homicide in Bloomington-Normal combined this year. John Fermon public information officer at the Bloomington Police Department said detectives worked tirelessly through the night.

“Our detectives stayed in until the early morning, got a couple of hours of sleep, and they’re back at it again today,” Fermon said.

Friday morning, detectives were still on scene as late as noon, searching the apartment complex at 808 East Washington Street and the surrounding area for clues.

“With all homicides, we have an all-call for our detectives so our detectives, the cyber-crimes unit, and Crime Scene Unit are all working nonstop at this point,” Fermon said.

Fermon said so far, detectives have been successful in the three other homicides this year and doesn’t expect that to change.

“Right now in Bloomington, it’s our fourth homicide, the other three we’ve made arrests on,” Fermon said.

For the City of Bloomington, it’s the second-highest number of total homicides within the last five years. In 2018, the city saw one of its highest numbers in the last decade, with nine people getting murdered.

“It is unfortunate, I think one homicide is one too many,” said Mayor of Bloomington, Mboka Mwilambwe.

Mwilambwe said he feels Bloomington is safer than other surrounding communities. He said, to his knowledge, all the murders in 2021 have been between people who knew each other.

“It’s not the greatest thing, but it does give people comfort that the community is safe, people are having some disagreements amongst each other and unfortunately choosing to solve that through violence,” Mwilambwe said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects at this time. There were no other injuries to report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or at Bmelton@cityblm.org or contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at Kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

Those looking to submit a tip and remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.