BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The department’s Facebook post started like this:

“With a moo-moo here, and a moo-moo there, here a moo, there a moo, everywhere a moo-moo . …and an oink-oink here, and an oink-oink there … oops, got a little carried away.”

And with that, the Bloomington Police Department wrapped up an incident that led to Interstate 74 being shut down in both directions near the Main Street exit. Why?

A semi overturned carrying several cows. According to the Illinois State Police which managed the accident, there were “37 total cows. 32 have been recovered. Five are injured or deceased” as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The social media guru from the BPD mentioned it like this:

“Many of you have “herd” there was an incident last night that resulted in a cattle hauler toppling (yes, cow tipping) over. The incident resulted in 25-30 cows roaming around the roadway. There were no injuries reported from the incident.”

The incident occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. and the highway was reopened to traffic in both lanes by 9:15 p.m.

The matter remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

BPD ended their post by saying, “A big thank you to the community members who assisted in wrangling the cattle and hauling them away. We tip our hats.”

It wasn’t clear if those were cowboy hats or not?