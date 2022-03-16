BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday evening, the Bloomington Police Department hosted a community meeting and presentation.

Sergeant John Fermon gave an update on crime so far in 2022. Bloomington has seen four homicides and approximately 11 shootings.

One nationally rising crime that is affecting Bloomington is catalytic converter thefts. Sergeant Fermon said the department has had 40 to 50 reported thefts.

“What we want to push out is that the Mitsubishi Outlander’s are about 50% of our reported catalytic converter thefts, so that’s one if you’ve got a Mitsubishi Outlander, and then the second most is a Toyota Prius, so if you’ve got those two vehicles, I would say that you’re a major target right now,” said Fermon.

He added that some preventative measures include: keeping doors locked, keeping cars parked in well-lit areas, and keeping a camera either on your vehicle or inside it, to help catch thieves. Although, he said these measures don’t always deter someone from committing the crime.

Sergeant Fermon also presented new information regarding the automatic license plate reading cameras coming to the city. The department is creating a web page, answering some of the public’s frequently asked questions regarding the cameras.

“We’ve created a website, that’ll hopefully go live in the next week or so, once we get the final touches on it, that it will be just a plethora of information, and we’ll also kind of post updates, we’re gonna try to update people when we use them, and then highlight some, I’d say crime, or arrests that have been made through them,” said Fermon.

Chief of Police Jamal Simington also laid out his goals for 2022, including reducing the fear of crime, improving the quality of life in neighborhoods, maintaining advancements in law enforcement technology, and strengthening and diversifying the workforce.

Some of which, he said the department is already working towards.

“We set priorities in place for some of those goals we wish to accomplish, some of those are being achieved faster than others, but it’s a continuous process, in order for us to leverage the technology, and the workforce, and so forth so that we can make improvements on a regular basis is part of our objective,” said Simington.

Both Chief Simington and Sergeant Fermon highlighted the department’s transparency page, found on the City of Bloomington’s website, as a resource available to the community.