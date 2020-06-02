Bloomington Police Department: ‘Information has been rumored that looters may target residential areas tonight’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department issued an important safety message to Bloomington residents Monday.

According to the BPD, there are unreliable rumors that looters may target residential areas Monday night. However, BPD said there will be many rumors throughout the night, but they will share credible threats on their Facebook page.

“If you see something suspicious (pulling car door handles, pulling residence’s door handles, throwing items at vehicles or homes, armed subjects etc.) please call your local law enforcement officials… We are here to support our community and keep people as safe as we can. Please stay inside and call us if you see something suspicious,” BPD wrote on Facebook.

The City of Bloomington is not recommending a curfew at this time, but leaders said this decision can “change quickly.”

Bloomington PD non-emergency number: 309-820-8888

Normal PD non-emergency number: 309-454-9535

McLean County Sheriff’s Office: 309-888-5030