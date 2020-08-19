Bloomington Police Department offering online reporting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday it is offering citizens a way to report minor offenses through an online reporting system.
In a press release, the Bloomington police stated that the change will increase efficiency and allow officers and citizens to have less face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are six requirements that must be met for the Bloomington Police to accept an online report:
- The incident must take place within the Bloomington, Illinois, city limits.
- You do not have suspect information.
- You are 18 years of age or older.
- You have a valid email address.
- You do not have photos or documents to attach to your report.
- Your incident falls into one of four categories of qualified offenses: Accidental Damage to Property, Criminal damage to property, lost property, information report.
Bloomington police are reminding everyone filing a false police report is a class 4 felony crime under Illinois law.
You can file a report on the City of Bloomington’s website.
