Bloomington Police Department offering online reporting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday it is offering citizens a way to report minor offenses through an online reporting system.

In a press release, the Bloomington police stated that the change will increase efficiency and allow officers and citizens to have less face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are six requirements that must be met for the Bloomington Police to accept an online report:

  1. The incident must take place within the Bloomington, Illinois, city limits.
  2. You do not have suspect information.
  3. You are 18 years of age or older.
  4. You have a valid email address.
  5. You do not have photos or documents to attach to your report.
  6. Your incident falls into one of four categories of qualified offenses: Accidental Damage to Property, Criminal damage to property, lost property, information report.

Bloomington police are reminding everyone filing a false police report is a class 4 felony crime under Illinois law.

You can file a report on the City of Bloomington’s website.

