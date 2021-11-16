Bloomington Police Department pledges to increase the number of women on the force by 2030

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bloomington Police Department has signed on to the 30×30 pledge: having women make up 30% of the members in each of their police recruiting classes, by the year 2030.

It’s an initiative started by police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations.

“We want everyone to realize that the Bloomington Police Department is a good place to work for women and minorities, the more we can enhance that and more reflect the community and the population, the better off we’ll be,” said Chief of Police, Jamal Simington.

Simington said the department is currently lacking in female representation, something he hopes to improve.

“We only have one female who’s a sworn, ranking officer here. So it’s imperative that we provide a foundation for one to join a career that gives back, and certainly represents and serves the community very well,” said Chief Simington.

Officer Jordan Downing is the lone woman officer, for now. She said her time with BPD has been rewarding.

“I enjoy being a police officer because it is something different every day. I have been exposed to a wide variety of calls and have been able to help the community in ways I never expected,” said Officer Downing.

“Being one of the few females at BPD has been an honor, but I believe having a more diverse department would be beneficial for our officers and the citizens of Bloomington,” she continued.

For those interested, the Bloomington Police Department is currently recruiting officers.