BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dogs have become valued members of police departments all over the country.

Police dogs or “K-9s” are known for being trained to assist officers on patrol or to become detection dogs.

The Bloomington Police Department has one of their own, and his name is Jaxx.

According to Bloomington police spokesman Bryce Janssen, Jaxx is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that has been with the department for 3 1/2 years with his handler, Officer Chambers. He will celebrate his 5th birthday in September.

Photos submitted by the Bloomington Police Department

Before he began with Bloomington, he completed an 8-week training course at the Macon County K9 Academy. There, Jaxx was trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, article searches, tracking, building and area searches, officer protection and criminal apprehension.

Chambers and Jaxx attend continual training once a week.

Jaxx received some praise last week on Facebook for some work he did to help find a suspect.

It all started when the El Paso Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on someone who was suspected of committing indecent solicitation of a minor. The suspect then fled from the traffic stop, which led to a pursuit that led to him crashing his car at an exit in Bloomington.

The Bloomington police and the McLean County Deputies were then called to assist in finding the suspect.

Jaxx was sent in to assist in finding the suspect after he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot.

He was able to find the suspect’s belongings and then was able to locate the suspect in his hiding spot. The suspect was then arrested on several charges.

Janssen said it was a perfect example of teamwork between the agencies involved and that Jaxx is more than just a pretty face, but rather a true asset to the community.

“Jaxx is a huge asset in that he is always there when you need him,” he said. “An agency having their own dog means you do not have to rely on another agency when you need the dog immediately. We have a great working relationship with area agencies always willing to assist when needed, but it can take time and the other agencies may not always be available.

“If an emergency situation were to arise when our K-9 is off, Jaxx is always willing to be called in to assist,” Janssen added.

He also said Jaxx is trained in many areas and can do much more than just look for drugs.

“Jaxx can go into a building and find someone hiding by using his amazing sense of smell, it is a really cool thing to witness,” Janssen said. “Possibly one of the most important benefits of a K-9 is their ability to find an article. If a subject flees from an officer and throws a gun or weapon, Jaxx is trained to find an object and could find the gun. Jaxx finding the gun means a child doesn’t find it later.”

Bloomington police are expected to receive another K-9 next month.