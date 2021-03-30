Bloomington Police Department warns gold scammers have returned to the area

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning that a scammer who is trading fake gold has been spotted in the Bloomington-Normal area Tuesday, March 30.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, this scam has been occurring around the Midwest since 2018.

Police said that the scammer will approach a victim at a gas station, and tell the victim they are stranded and need gas money. The scammer will offer fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money.

Bloomington Police have identified the scammers seen over the weekend as a man, a wife, and children in an SUV.

Anyone with questions can contact Bloomington Police Department at: 309-820-8888.