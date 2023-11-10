BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced on Thursday it has a new K9 officer ready to serve the community.

JD is a Dutch Shepherd who was born in Poland on June 15, 2022. He and his partner Officer Cody Followell have completed their 10-week K9 certification through the Illinois State Police.

Now that their training is complete, they are back in Bloomington to serve the community.

JD joins fellow K9 Officer Jaxx as well as his human counterparts to protect and serve the Bloomington area.