BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that it expanded its website where public crime data is available for community members.

The map shows the approximate location for the incidents along with report numbers, the type of crimes, and the dates and times they occurred.

The map’s features allow community members to filter the results to narrow down to the type of crimes and dates they are interested in viewing. The data is updated several times a week.

Community members may also sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly email alerts about crimes happening within a certain distance of an address such as a home, workplace, or school.

The Bloomington police said the map can be helpful when looking for a new home or helping a student search for an apartment for school. The police also said the map is one of its sources to keep the community informed.

Click here to visit the map.