Bloomington Police find adult man dead in apartment, ruling it a homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to reports of a non-responsive person Sunday around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Clearwater Ave. right off N. Hershey Rd., they found a dead adult man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379.

The Bloomington Police Department’s main line is 309-820-8888.

This story will be updated.