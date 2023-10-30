BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington police department announced an overwhelming response to its first gun buyback event Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Bryce Janssen said they collected more than 200 firearms. This includes 70 handguns, 66 Rifles, 56 Shotguns, and, 25 “Assault-style” weapons.

Janssen said the event held at the Bloomington Fire Department maintenance and training annex had cars lining up before it even started.

The department ended up giving out all $50,000 for the guns. The money came from a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.