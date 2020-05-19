Bloomington Police honors officer that passed away after battle with cancer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is remembering an officer that recently died due to health complications.

On Tuesday, the BPD is holding a drive-through visitation from 4-7 p.m. at the City of Bloomington Fire Station #5 for Justin Gale, who passed away after an ongoing battle with cancer on May 13.

Gale went to East Peoria High School and attended Western Illinois University. He began his career in law enforcement at the Minonk Police Department. He was later hired by the BPD, where he worked for 13 years.

The police department announced his passing on Thursday.

Per the BPD:

Justin made an impact on every person he met and touched so many lives in his short time here. We are truly going to miss him. Rest easy Justin, your work here is done. Bloomington Police Department

Additionally, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson. The service will be live-streamed on the BPD’s Facebook.

