BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington Police Department announced a gun buyback event on their Facebook page on Friday.

The buyback will pay in cash and ask no questions to anyone who turns in their firearms.

The event will be hosted at the Bloomington Fire Department Maintenance and Training Annex at 2602 Six Points Rd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More information will be released at a later time.