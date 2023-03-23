BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a swatting incident after fake gun threats were reported against Bloomington schools Thursday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were notified of a threat of gun violence against an unspecified Bloomington school at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Officers responded to all Bloomington schools over the course of the investigation.

Contact was eventually made with the individual who made the threat, and it was determined that there was no credible threat to any area school.

Anyone who wishes to submit a tip to Bloomington police are encouraged to contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963, or Text to Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.