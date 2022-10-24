BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire.

There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective K. Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.