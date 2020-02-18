Bloomington police investigate overnight stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in Bloomington Monday night.

The Bloomington Police Department confirmed the stabbing happened in the 400 block of South McLean Street around 10:05 p.m.

According to The Pantagraph, initial reports indicated someone was shot and officers later determined the incident was a stabbing instead.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the person responsible. At this time, they would not release more information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the department at (309) 820-8888.