BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are looking into a shooting that happened Sunday near the intersection of Rainbow Avenue and Carraway Court, just down from Allen Painting.

At approximately 3:25 in the morning Sunday, police officers were called to the scene of a reported fight. Not long after the initial report, multiple callers told dispatchers about shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found physical evidence of a shooting.

Police are still investigating the circumstances behind the shooting. At this time, there are no reported injuries, no information regarding suspects, and no arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective Jacob Law at 309-434-2476 or jlaw@cityblm.org