Bloomington Police investigate Tuesday shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police officials said one man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury following a shooting late Tuesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of 115 Valley View Circle at 11:30 p.m. following a shots fired call. Officers said evidence was collected suggesting a shooting outside one of the apartments.

The news release said officers later went to a local hospital, where they learned an adult male was being treated after being shot in the foot.

No suspects are believed to be in custody, and police said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at Bloomington Police at (309) 434-2548, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

