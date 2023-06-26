BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police continue to investigate a shots fired incident Sunday evening.

No one was struck by gunfire, the Bloomington Police Department announced.

According to a departmental news release, officers were called to the 200 block of South Prospect Road at about 9:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. The department in their release did not specify how many shots were fired or what type of weapon was alleged to have been used.

While they were looking around, they found evidence of another shots fired incident in the 200 block of Hemlock drive. The news release didn’t specify when that second incident might have occurred nor did it say what type of evidence was located.

The matters remain under investigation. Anyone with information should reach out to Bloomington police at (309) 434-2565 or jfreeman@cityblm.org.