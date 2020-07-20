Bloomington Police investigate two weekend shootings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Bloomington said they are looking for suspects in two shootings reported there over the weekend.

According to a news release, the first of the shootings was reported Saturday at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Market St. Officials said a vehicle was hit by gunfire there, and evidence was collected from the scene.

The second shooting occurred Sunday at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valley View Circle. Officials said a residence and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in that area, and evidence was also collected from that scene.

In both instances, police said no suspects are in custody, and no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or PJones@cityblm.org. An anonymous tip can also be made to McLean County CrimeStoppers at (309) 828-1111.

