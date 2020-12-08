Bloomington police investigating a shots fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating an shots fired incident from Saturday night.
Police say they were called to the 800 block of S. East Street for reports of shots fired.
At the scene, officers found physical evidence that a shooting occurred. An unoccupied vehicle was also struck by gunfire.
There is no suspect information at this time, and no injuries have been reported.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department or McLean County Crime Stoppers.
