Bloomington Police investigating early morning shooting Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning near the intersection of N. Roosevelt Avenue and W. Locust Street.

Police said at about 12:20 in the morning, they were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Roosevelt St. after a shooting was reported. After arriving at the scene, they found evidence that a shooting occurred, including an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle that were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and at this moment, no suspects have been identified nor arrested.

The shooting is under investigation and those with more information are encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Department Detective Pedro Diaz at (309)-434-2532 or by email at Pdiaz@cityblm.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News