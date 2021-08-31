Bloomington Police investigating shooting near Chalis Drive Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –Bloomington Police investigated a shots-fired incident near Chalis and Arrowhead Drive Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:08 p.m. and located evidence that a shooting had occurred.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.

This story will be updated when more information is available.