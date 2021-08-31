Bloomington Police investigating shooting near Chalis Drive Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bloomington police_1485542266266.PNG

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –Bloomington Police investigated a shots-fired incident near Chalis and Arrowhead Drive Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:08 p.m. and located evidence that a shooting had occurred.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News