BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Clobertin Ct. Friday evening.

Police said they responded to Clobertin Ct. for a “shots fired” call. After finding evidence of a shooting, officers saw an unoccupied car that was struck by gunfire.

No one was reported hurt, and there is currently no suspect information.

Those with any information are encouraged to call detective Paul Jones at (309)-434-2548 or email pjones@cityblm.org