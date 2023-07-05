BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a fireworks complaint Sunday evening that turned out to be shots fired.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to Bandecon Way at 11:28 p.m. Sunday evening. They responded to the original call for a fireworks complaint, but as they were investigating the scene, there was evidence of shots fired.

A vehicle and a nearby residence sustained damage from the gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should contact Detective J. Freeman at 309-434-2565 or jfreeman@cityblm.org.