Bloomington Police investigating Sunday apartment shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington Police are working to figure out who tried to shoot someone through their door on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:00 P.M. on Sunday on the 1300 block of N. Hershey Rd. for shots fired.

Officers arrived and learned that someone shot through the victim’s apartment door. The 31-year-old man suffered a minor head injury, but it is not known if it was from the shot itself. The man refused medical treatment for the injury.

Right now, there are no other injuries reported. Police say they have not arrested anyone, and there is no suspect information yet.

If you know anything, Detective Brock Merritt with the Bloomington Police Department would like to hear from you at 309-434-2359 or BMerritt@cityblm.org.