Bloomington Police investigating Sunday night shooting near Forrest Street

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking into a shooting that took place Sunday evening, Jan. 31.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of N. Livingston Street and Forrest Street. After arriving at the scene, police said they found evidence of a shooting outside a residence.

Police said they found a victim’s vehicle and an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Forrest Street struck by gunfire.

At this time, police made zero arrests and no injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or JLanphear@cityblm.org with report #202101396.