BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Monday that they are investigating two shooting incidents.

According to a Bloomington police news release, a 38-year-old woman was injured during a shooting incident near Mulberry and Oak Streets at approximately 2:11 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found evidence of a shooting on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the thigh. The incident remains under investigation.

The second shooting incident occurred near Rainbow and Ridgeport Avenues at approximately 8:42 p.m. Sunday. Officers learned that a person in a car fired multiple shots toward three children, a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls.

No injuries were reported, and no description of the shooter or the vehicle is available. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Law at (309) 434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.