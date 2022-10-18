BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.

The three people are described as:

Subject 1: Male, 20 to 25 years of age, tall with waist-length braided hair, sideburns and a scar or tattoo on the left cheek under the eye.

Subject 2: Female, 20 to 25 years of age, long auburn hair, wearing glasses.

Subject 3: Female, 20 to 25 years of age, with long black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ofc. McCall at 309-820-8888 or bmccall@cityblm.org.