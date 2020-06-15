Bloomington Police looking for armed robbery suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a recent armed robbery.

Police said the robbery took place at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday at a Subway location at 1005 N. Main St, Bloomington.

The suspect in the video was reported as a thin black male, approximately 6’2″, wearing glasses, a white hat, black cloth face mask, black shirt and pants, and white tennis shoes. The suspect entered the business while implying he was armed with a handgun, demanded money from the cash register, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Det. Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or Pjones@cityblm.org. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

