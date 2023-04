BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man sleeping in his car was robbed at gunpoint in Bloomington early Sunday morning.

According to a Bloomington Police Department press release, police were dispatched to the 100 block of W Oakland Ave for an armed robbery.

The victim was awoken by individuals tapping on the window with firearms. The victim opened the car door at the request of the individuals and the car was stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jones at (309)434-2548.