BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a “high risk” missing man Saturday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 26-year-old Daniel Daugherty was reported missing at approximately 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Daugherty was last seen driving his 2006 black Toyota Tundra, with a Texas registration AY38519. He was driving west on Oakland Avenue near the intersection of Hershey Road.

He is about 5’10” with black/brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. Daugherty was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.