BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help on Wednesday to identify a man in relation to a recent commercial burglary.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the man allegedly took approximately $16,000 worth of chain saws and cut-off saws during an overnight burglary on Sept. 30.

The man is believed to be in his 20s and was seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark gloves, black pants, a black jacket and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Diaz, at (309) 434-2532, pdiaz@cityblm.org.