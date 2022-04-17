Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) asked for the public’s help Sunday in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Eliana Castro, from Bloomington, was reported missing Thursday, according to BPD.

Castro is Hispanic, about 5’7 and 130 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. According to a release from BPD, Castro was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants at the Bloomington Cinema on Wylie Drive Friday. She was reportedly seen at about 8 p.m. with a large group of juveniles.

Eliana Castro was reported missing Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Anyone with information about the location of Eliana Castro is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz at any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.