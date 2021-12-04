Bloomington Police looking for missing 14-year-old

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Saturday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, Madison Hawkins was last seen at her home in Bloomington at 3 a.m. and was reported missing at 7 a.m.

It is reported that Hawkins is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Hawkins is believed to possibly be wearing a yellow coat and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington dispatch at 309-820-8888 or contact local police.

