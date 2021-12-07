Bloomington Police looking for missing 17-year-old

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are asking the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old Tuesday.

According to Bloomington Police, Cedmyria M. Watson was reported missing on Dec. 4. When she left her residence without her guardian’s permission.

Watson has not returned home and is believed to have traveled to Chicago with another juvenile.

According to information from the Bloomington Police Department, Watson has black hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888.