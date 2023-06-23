BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing girl Friday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 17-year-old Lashawnda Williams was reported missing on May 26, 2023. She reportedly left her family and told them she was going to Peoria. She has been active on social media.

Williams is 5’1″ with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a colorful bonnet, a black jacket, black pants, and pink sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Pedro Diaz at (309) 434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org. Information regarding Lashawnda’s whereabouts can also be provided to the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.