BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington police news update, 41-year-old Ivan Trejo was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, and last talked to a family member at about 1 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a prior accident has left Trejo cognitively diminished.

Trejo is about 5’5″, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue tennis shoes, beige pants, a dark-colored shirt with beige stripes and a dark-colored hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.