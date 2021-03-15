UPDATE: Brianna Wyatt has been located

UPDATE (8:15 p.m.): Bloomington police confirm Brianna Wyatt has been located.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a girl who went missing Monday, March 15.

17-year-old Brianna Wyatt was last seen at 8 a.m. outside Normal Community West High School. Wyatt was last seen wearing a black fluffy jacket and blue jeans.

Police say there is evidence that Wyatt may be at risk.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.